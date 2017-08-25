Senate passes two bills, refers Elections Bill to Committee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25: The Senate on Friday passed two bills and referred two other

bills including Elections Bill to the relevant committee after their introduction in the House.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed laid the Compulsory Teaching of

the Holy Quran Bill, 2017 and the National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2017

which were passed by the House.

He also introduced the Public Interest Disclosures Bill, 2017 and the Elections

Bill, 2017 which were referred to the concerned Standing Committee for further

consideration.

The Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill will make teaching of entire Naazrah

Quran in classes/grades I to V and translation of the entire Holy Quran in classes/grades

VI to XII compulsory to the Muslim students of all educational institutions both in public

and private sector in Islamabad Capital Territory (lCT), FATA and also the institutions

owned and controlled by the F’ederal Govemment wherever they may be.

It will make the divine message understood; ensure the repose of society,

peace and tranquility; promote the supreme human values of truth, honesty, integrity,

character building, tolerance, understanding others’ point of view and way of life. It will

lead towards spreading goodness and auspiciousness and towards ending chaos and

uncertainty. This Bill will also help the state to discharge its Constitutional responsibility.

Article 31(2) of the Constitution also requires that the “State shall endeavour, as

respects the Muslims of Pakistan,” to “make the teaching of Holy Quran & Islamiyat

compulsory”.

The National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill envisages to bring clarity to

NSPPs functional domain; give representation to Provinces in the Board of NSPP;

reasonably cap the term of office of members of the Board; lay down manner to deal

with disciplinary matters of and involving the Rector; provide for integration of federal

Government’s Training Institutions under the umbrella of NSPP for uniformity of and

improving their standards; make the manner of appointment of the Rector of NSPP more

transparent an to incorporate reasonableness to term of the office of Rector; provide for

manner of appointment and incentives for directing staff and lo talent from market, give

clarity of federal Government’s rule making authority; give operational and financial

autonomy to Civil Services Academy.

The Public Interest disclosure Bill, 2017 is mainly designed to work against financial

crimes, including money-laundering, fraud embezzlement, kickback, commissions, and

other forms of corruption and corrupt practices. It also demands for protection to those

persons (whistle-blowers) disclosing information relating to these crimes in the public

interest.

The Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 unifies eight different laws and a 33-member

parliamentary committee has finalised the Elections Bill 2017 after more than two years.

Total 118 meetings were held, 25 by the main committee and 93 by sub-committees to

draft this law.

After introduction of the Electoral Reforms Bill in the Senate, the Chairman Mian Raza

Rabbani directed to present the report of the committee in the first sitting of next session

of Senate.