SC reserves verdict on picture leak, video recording of Panama papers case JIT proceedings

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday

reserved its judgment on petition seeking stoppage of video

recording of Panama papers case Joint Investigation Team

(JIT) proceedings and leaking of Hussain Nawaz photograph.

A three-member special implementation bench of the apex court

headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the

case filed by Hussain Nawaz.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Haris

Ahmad counsel for Hussain Nawaz appeared before the bench and said that video recording of JIT proceedings should not be allowed. He

alleged that JIT had no control over CCTV cameras.

Khawaja Haris expressed concern over leaking of his client’s picture

and said that after leaking of the photo, a video could

also be leaked.

What was the guarantee that a video would not

be leaked, he asked.

Justice Ejaz remarked that video recording was done

for maintaining accurate transcripts. The facts of the case

could not be affected by the procedure and nature of statements also

did not change because of it, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed observed that the proceedings’ recordings

would help the petitioner more than it could hurt him. Justice

Azmat Saeed asked the attorney general if he had read the JIT’s report submitted in the court on Monday. The attorney general replied

that he had not read it so far.

The bench directed the attorney general to examine the JIT

report and submit his response on Thursday. After listening to

the arguments, the court reserved the judgment over the issue

pertaining to leaking of Hussain Nawaz’s picture and

video recording of JIT proceedings and adjourned the hearing of the

case till Thursday.