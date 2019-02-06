SC disposes of 6,342 cases against institution of 6,407 in four months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):The Supreme Court disposed of 6’342 cases against institution of 6,407 cases leaving total pendency of 40,535 cases from the period of 01.09.2018 to 31.12.2018.

It was noted during a Full Court meeting held on Wednesday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

During the meeting, the Full Court discussed different strategies, ways and means to bring improvements in case management for effective and smooth functioning of the Court and to review the performance of the Supreme Court in terms of dispensation of justice and disposal of cases The Full Court resolved that special Benches should be constituted to deal with different categories of cases, adjournments should be discouraged, appeals should be fixed in chronological order and reviews must be fixed in the next week subject to availability of author Judges.