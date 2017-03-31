SBP unveils Rs 50 coin to commemorate Edhi

KARACHI, March 31 (APP): A Rs. 50 coin was unveiled at the State

Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, March 31, 2017, to commemorate the services of late well known social worker Abdus Sattar Edhi.

A statement here said that Faisal Edhi, son of Abdus Sattar Edhi,

was also present on the occasion.

Governor State Bank, Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, presented the

commemorative coin to Faisal Edhi.

Governor SBP paid tribute to the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and

informed the audience that Pakistan had issued only five commemorative coins highlighting personalities including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Shair-e-Mashrique Allama Muhammed Iqbal, Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, and now Abdus Sattar Edhi.

Edhi is the only social worker who has been honored with a

commemorative coin, he said.

He stated that in July 2016, the State Bank had organized a

condolence gathering to pay homage to Edhi, where the commemorative coin announcement was made.

On the recommendation of the State Bank, the Prime Minister had

decided to issue a coin to commemorate Edhi’s services at national

level.

The wide scope of Edhi Foundation’s services reflects the late

philanthropist’s deep insight into various social issues, he said,

adding that in rendering his services Edhi made no distinctions of

geographical limits, color, race, nationality and religion.

The best way to pay tribute to Edhi Sahib is to espouse his cause

and cooperate in all philanthropic activities, he added.

Faisal Edhi thanked the SBP and the Government of Pakistan for

issuing the coin commemorating Edhi’s services to the humanity.

He said that Abdus Sattar Edhi would remain alive in the hearts

of the nation, his mission should continue forever for the benefit of

people.

The ceremony began with Abid Qamar, Chief Spokesperson of the

SBP, welcoming the participants.

Qamar told the audience that issuance of commemorative coins

started on the birth centenary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

when three coins were issued. Twenty-seven coins commemorating various personalities and occasion have been issued, including 100th and 150th anniversaries of Islamia College Peshawar and Lawrence College.

He informed the audience that commemorative coins would be

available from today at SBP field offices throughout the country.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor, Riaz Riazuddin,

Managing Director SBP BSC, Qasim Nawaz, other senior officers of the

Bank and Edhi Foundation volunteers.