Rs 194.214 m allocated to Petroleum Ministry under non-development expenditure: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday informed the Senate that an amount of Rs 194.214 million was allocated for the Petroleum Ministry under non-development budget for the year 2015-16.

During the Question Hour in the House, the minister said Rs 702.149 million was earmarked for the policy wing of the ministry under non development expenditure for the year 2015-16 while Rs 713.338 million was allocated for Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP).

He said the government was taking several steps to reduce the

non-developmental expenditure of the ministry, its attached departments, subordinate offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous organizations and corporations.

The minister said the Finance Division, expenditure wing had issued austerity measures for curtailing the non-development expenditure of the ministry, which were followed in letter and spirit.

Replying to a question, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid informed the House that perks and privileges to the retired judges were allowed under rules.