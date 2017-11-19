Regional journalists urged to promote local cultural, heritage

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):Managing Director APP Masood Malik on Sunday urged regional journalists to strive for promotion
of local culture, heritage and diversities to eventually highlight the soft image of country.
Addressing the training session of APP representatives from different regions, he said said
Pakistan’s cultural heritage, tourism potential and versatile art and craft etc were not solely limited
to the big and major cities but small cities and towns were equally rich in natural beauties and
diversities.
He stressed the need for effectively highlighting and promoting the natural gifts of God
Almighty to ultimately enhance their attractions through media.
In this modern age, media has also emerged as a vital tool and weapon in world affairs and
disputes , he added.
Masood Malik said “Pakistan is facing the worst situation, where propaganda and onslaught
from different fronts are being carried out against the country. So, it is responsibility of media
persons to employ their skill to effectively counter these attacks in a professional manner. “.
“We have to focus on development, prosperity, stability, sovereignty and defense of the
country within our individual and collective positions”, he added.
He stressed for creating a sense of stability in the society called for joining hands with
civil and and military forces in their fight for defense of the country.
“You are well aware that anti-Pakistan forces are promoting sectarianism, provincialism
and political clashes etc. to achieve their targets. Being a responsible journalists, it is your
duty to keep nefarious designs of such elements in mind and work hard to counter and negate
them at all fronts”, he said.
“We must ensure respect of judiciary, defense forces and other institutions while filing
news items,” he added.
Masood Malik, who has decades of experience in journalism, said that professional
independence and freedom ought to be exercised with extreme responsibility and utmost
care.
He said APP has officially signed agreements with several countries for exchange of
news and sharing training opportunities for journalists.
Executive Director APP Sohail Khan said that APP has the latest technology, skills
and know-how for the television transmission in the country.
He said APP will formally launch its television transmission in different phases
shortly.
“Our HD quality and resolution is better than many others in the field” he said. At
some places even some big networks lose signals but our televison transmission remains
available,” he added.
He said “We have state-of-the-art Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and
have also obtained alternative technology for transmitting live video footage from
anywhere in the country.”
Those who spoke on the occasion also included Bureau Chief Lahore Talib Hussain
Bhatti, Video News Service Head Hamza Rehman Malik, Senior Journalist Sajid Gill and
Zain Ali Javed.
They highlighted various aspects of APP’s video news service, its current state of
affairs and future plans of action.
