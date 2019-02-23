LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):Newage/Diamond Paints and Barry’s qualified for the main final of the Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup 2019 after winning their respective matches here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.
While RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee and Master Paints Black booked berths in the subsidiary final of the historical 14-goal Punjab Cup.
Punjab Polo Cup reaches final stage
