PSF SVP to represent Pakistan in WSF AGM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood would represent Pakistan in the 49th Annual General Meeting of World Squash Federation (WSF) scheduled to be held at Capetown, South Africa from November 5 to 6.

Matters related to development of the game throughout the world would be discussed during the meeting, a press release said.

In addition to WSF AGM, PSF SVP would also be holding a meeting with Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) Chief Executive Alex Gough.

During the meeting, Aamir Masood would brief Alex about the improved security situation in the country and would also convince PSA for allocation of international squash tournaments to Pakistan along with foreign players’ participation without any condition of security fee and security survey because most of the sponsors were objecting and backing out because of this condition.

SVP, PSF also had detailed discussions regarding strategies for development of squash in the region with Jacque Fontaine (President, World Squash Federation), Nik Razeen A Daud (President, Malaysian Squash) and Assem Khalifa (President, Egyptian Squash Federation).

It was expected that SVP, PSF efforts would help in removing the security fee and survey condition. He would also make efforts to convince WSF for allocation of 2022 World Junior Championship.