President urges civil officers to implement government policies for public welfare

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said in order to make Pakistan a welfare state, the civil
officers should honestly and efficiently implement government
policies and programmes for the benefit and welfare of the people.
Addressing the participants of 106th National Management
Course of National School of Public Policy (NSPP) at the Aiwan-e-
Sadr, he said civil officers were servants of the people and
they should discharge their responsibilities without any fear, a press release said.
Rector NSPP Azmat Ali Ranjha and other senior officials were
also present on the occasion.
The president said secret to any nation’s progress and
rise to excellence was hard work, judicious utilization of available
resources and sincere leadership.
However, these factors bear fruit only when the administration and civil
officers of different fields are fully aware of the principles of running the government, he added.
He said various training courses were organized to hone the
skills of civil servants and expressed his satisfaction that the curriculum devised for such courses was in line with modern requirements as need of the hour.
He hoped that trainee officers would serve the country in a better way
and the civil officers should follow the guidelines and principles laid by Quaid-e-Azam.
He advised the civil officers to assist the government in
formulating such policies aimed at betterment of the people.
The president said national policies were heading in the
right direction due to which national economy was improving and
investment was increasing.
He stressed that Pakistan was preparing to take huge stride
towards progress and all segments of society should play their role
in this regard.
He hoped that extremism and terrorism from the
country would be eradicated soon as federal and provincial
governments as well as the armed forces had played an important role
for the success of National Action Plan.
He said the process of FATA reforms would be completed
successfully and all stakeholders had been taken into confidence in
this regard.
Replying to a question from the participants, President
Mamnoon said Pakistan had always acted sincerely for peace and
stability in Afghanistan and welcomed constructive role of Russia in
this regard.
He said delay in resolution of peoples’ problems lead to
sense of deprivation among federating units of the state.
This weakens the state therefore procedural requirements should not
become a hindrance in resolving issues of the people, he replying to another question said.
Regarding implementation of Urdu as official language, the
president said after that decision, he now delivers speeches
in Urdu language.
He felt that the gradual transition from English to Urdu would
not pose any difficulty and called upon the universities to
translate books of modern sciences in Urdu so that no segment of
society was left deprived of education.
