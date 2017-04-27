President urges civil officers to implement government policies for public welfare

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said in order to make Pakistan a welfare state, the civil

officers should honestly and efficiently implement government

policies and programmes for the benefit and welfare of the people.

Addressing the participants of 106th National Management

Course of National School of Public Policy (NSPP) at the Aiwan-e-

Sadr, he said civil officers were servants of the people and

they should discharge their responsibilities without any fear, a press release said.

Rector NSPP Azmat Ali Ranjha and other senior officials were

also present on the occasion.

The president said secret to any nation’s progress and

rise to excellence was hard work, judicious utilization of available

resources and sincere leadership.

However, these factors bear fruit only when the administration and civil

officers of different fields are fully aware of the principles of running the government, he added.

He said various training courses were organized to hone the

skills of civil servants and expressed his satisfaction that the curriculum devised for such courses was in line with modern requirements as need of the hour.

He hoped that trainee officers would serve the country in a better way

and the civil officers should follow the guidelines and principles laid by Quaid-e-Azam.

He advised the civil officers to assist the government in

formulating such policies aimed at betterment of the people.

The president said national policies were heading in the

right direction due to which national economy was improving and

investment was increasing.

He stressed that Pakistan was preparing to take huge stride

towards progress and all segments of society should play their role

in this regard.

He hoped that extremism and terrorism from the

country would be eradicated soon as federal and provincial

governments as well as the armed forces had played an important role

for the success of National Action Plan.

He said the process of FATA reforms would be completed

successfully and all stakeholders had been taken into confidence in

this regard.

Replying to a question from the participants, President

Mamnoon said Pakistan had always acted sincerely for peace and

stability in Afghanistan and welcomed constructive role of Russia in

this regard.

He said delay in resolution of peoples’ problems lead to

sense of deprivation among federating units of the state.

This weakens the state therefore procedural requirements should not

become a hindrance in resolving issues of the people, he replying to another question said.

Regarding implementation of Urdu as official language, the

president said after that decision, he now delivers speeches

in Urdu language.

He felt that the gradual transition from English to Urdu would

not pose any difficulty and called upon the universities to

translate books of modern sciences in Urdu so that no segment of

society was left deprived of education.