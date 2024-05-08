Uzbek foreign minister in Islamabad for two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP): Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

On his arrival, the Uzbek foreign minister was accorded a warm welcome. He was received by Director General (Central Asia & ECO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aizaz Khan.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity, according to a Foreign Office.