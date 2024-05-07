Holding PSL in Balochistan on cards: interior minister

QUETTA, May 07 (APP):Federal Home and Tribal Affairs Minister and Chairman PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, said that national and international sports events can be organized in Balochistan.

“Holding of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Quetta is being mulled over, he said while addressing a press conference during his visit to Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, and PCB officials accompanied the Minister in the press conference.

The Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium, where he was briefed by the PCB officials.

Addressing the news briefing, he said “on the special invitation of the Chief Minister Balochistan, he has visited the Akbar Bugti Stadium.

Installation of floodlights was the longstanding demand of the provincial government; he said announcing that the floodlights will be installed within three months.

“The installation of floodlights will help promote cricket and sports activities in the province, which is rich in talent. To a question, he said that the youth of the province will be provided opportunities at the national level.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti extended his gratitude to the federal minister for giving attention to the sports in Balochistan.