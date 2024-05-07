Saudi investment delegation’s visit significant headway in bilateral ties: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the visit of Saudi investment delegation to Islamabad was a significant headway in the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, appreciated the federal ministers, government officers and staffers for their efforts to ensure the success of the Saudi delegation’s visit, a PM Office press release said.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Aviation, accorded approval to Air Sial to launch its flight operations for China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, the UK and Kuwait. The approval was granted under the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement.

The cabinet gave a nod to the signing of Memorandum of Understanding for formation of Joint Trade Committee between Pakistan and Kingdom of Columbia.

The cabinet approved to transfer the control of Directorate General of Special Education from the Human Rights Ministry to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The body also endorsed the decisions of Cabinet committee on Chinese investment projects taken in its meeting held on April 30, 2024.