Intl media tour unveils cultural charm of Zhangzhou Ancient City in Fujian

BEIJING, May 19 (APP):: International journalists and social media influencers immersed themselves in the unique local culture of Zhangzhou Ancient City in Zhangzhou, East China’s Fujian province on Sunday during the 2024 A Date with China international media tour.

The Zhangzhou Ancient City, boasting a history of more than 1,300 years, is the birthplace of the Hakka culture – rooted in migrants in southern China who originated from lands adjacent to the Yellow River. It’s also a vital stop on the Maritime Silk Road, China Daily reported.

The commercial prosperity from the Tang (618-907), Song (960-1279), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties intertwined here, leaving a legacy of historical affluence.

The old town features a wealth of historical and cultural sites, including three nationally protected ones: the Grand Hall of Confucius Temple, the Stone Archway of the Ming Dynasty and the Zhangzhou Lin Family Ancestral Hall.

Zhangzhou Ancient City also holds a rich array of intangible cultural heritage resources, including national-level heritages such as glove puppet shows, puppet head carving and woodblock New Year prints, all of which contribute to its vibrant cultural tapestry.