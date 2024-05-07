Match officials named for FIFA Qualifier

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers are just around the corner, and Pakistan is gearing up to face Saudi Arabia in Round 2.

According to details, the match is scheduled to take place on June 6 here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

FIFA has announced the match officials for the match, with Bahrain’s Hassan Mhofoud set to be the referee while Kemel Tokabev from Kyrgyzstan will serve as the match commissioner.

The Jinnah Stadium is all set to host this exciting encounter, and football fans from across the country are eagerly looking forward to cheering on their team.