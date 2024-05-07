Communications minister directed for timely completion of Ring Road Project

RAWALPINDI, May 07 (APP): The provincial minister Communication and Works, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth on Tuesday directed for timely completion of Rawalpindi’s mega Ring Road project, by utilizing all out human and technical resources adding that the project will provide vast business opportunities to business community.

The minister said this during his visit to project site where he inspected the various sections of the project.

He said that the project would benefit the citizens of Rawalpindi and people of surrounding areas not only for travelling but also for business and trade activities.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the site, Deputy Project Director Ishfaq Sulehri briefed the minster about the completion and the remaining work of the project.

He was briefed that overall 30 percent of the project had been completed while the earth work of the whole project had also been completed.

The minister stressed to maintain the use of quality material in construction work it with the use of quality material. He also cautioned that there would be no tolerance if any negligence in material quality would be found.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khatak, on the occasion, instructed the project team for paying full attention on project time management and to remain vigilant in using standardized material.

The minister is paying visit across the province to review the progress and pace of construction works on various projects so that all projects can be completed within stipulated time.