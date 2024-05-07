Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal presided over a review meeting discussing potential development projects in preparation for an upcoming visit to China.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal presided over a review meeting discussing potential development projects in preparation for an upcoming visit to China.
APP57-070524 ISLAMABAD: May 07 - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal presided over a review meeting discussing potential development projects in preparation for an upcoming visit to China.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal presided over a review meeting discussing potential development projects in preparation for an upcoming visit to China.
APP57-070524
ISLAMABAD: May 07 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services