Planning Minister leaves for China

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday left for a three-day official visit to China aimed at discussing matters to further strengthen and promote bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

This marks the high-level inaugural visit of the newly elected government to China, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The discussions during this visit will center on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) Phase-2, engaging with the top leadership of China.

Additionally, the agenda will include deliberations on the thirteenth Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC and the visit of the Prime Minister to China.

These discussions are pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of economic cooperation between the two nations, it added.