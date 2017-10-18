President terms Akram Durrani as Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain here Wednesday termed Federal Minister for Housing, Akram Khan Durrani as Sir Syed Ahmed Khan for Bannu district due to his rich contribution in establishing educational institutes for promotion of quality education in the district.

During his address in the second convocation of Science and Technology Bannu, the President commended the services of Akram Khan Durrani for promotion of quality education in Bannu district and titled him Sir Syed

Ahmed Khan for Bannu.

Akram Khan Durrani had played key role in establishment of state of the art Medical College Bannu, University of Science and Technology at Bannu besides a number of educational organization, a state of the art campus of University of Engineering and Technology Bannu, commerce colleges, boys and girls schools and colleges.

Durrani thanked the President for his kind words and vowed to continue services by establishing more educational institutions in Bannu.