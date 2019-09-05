President seeks OIC member Oman’s support on Kashmir ‘s human rights situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday sought support from Oman to solidify the stance of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Every Muslim must feel the pain of the innocent Kashmiris, who are subjected to blatant human rights violation by Indian security forces through ghastly clampdown, involving a month-long curfew and suspension of basic amenities of life to the people,” the president said while talking to the Chairman of Majles A’Shura of the Sultanate of Oman and Head of delegation Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.