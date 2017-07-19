President Mamnoon calls for missionary zeal in public service

LAHORE, July 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said civil

servants must serve the public with missionary zeal in line with the exemplary sense of duty, compassion and extraordinary spirit of their predecessors.

Addressing the participants of the 10th National

Management Course (NMC) here at the National School of Public

Policy (NSPP), he lauded the pioneer civil servants who

worked day and night despite lack of resources and means

for the progress and development of the country soon after

the creation of Pakistan.

He said civil servants must adopt the golden principles of kindness,

sympathetic redressal of people’s complaints to win the confidence

of the masses.

Mamnoon Hussain said the bureaucracy, in an Islamic welfare

state, must emulate the spirit of public service as per the

golden principles of Islam.

He said only those nations achieved progress in the world

whose individuals and the responsible remained active in every

challenge of life.

He said missionary zeal and passion were required in every step of a

nation’s life while the absence of these traits caused downfall of nations.

He urged upon the civil servants to keep alive the spirit of public

service in their hearts so that the grievance of masses could be resolved and national development could be achieved.

The president said Pakistan had been grappling

with different challenges during the past 70 years and

time had come to reap the fruits of the sacrifices rendered

by the state institutions and the people.

He said the phases of construction and completion

of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor demanded the same

spirit and passion which was seen after the creation of Pakistan.

He said nothing could halt the progress of a nation if the

administrative departments of the state followed the golden principle of public service.

He felicitated the participants of the NMC, expressing the

hope that the training would enable them to serve the country in a better way.

President Mamnoon Hussain also gave away certificates

among the successful participants of the NMC.

Rector NSPP Azmat Ali Ranjha also spoke on the occasion.