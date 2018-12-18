President for improved service delivery through quality training of officers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the civil services training institutes must ensure that the quality of training, which they impart to the officers, matched the requirements of modern era with special emphasis on increasing their capacity of service delivery to the people.He was chairing the meeting of Board of Governors of National School of Public Policy (NSPP) here.

NSPP Rector Azmat Ali Ranjha presented a report on the implementation of decisions taken during the last meeting.

He also apprised the Board about the steps being taken to improve the existing training manuals, qualification and requirements of the faculty, in addition to the welfare of general employees of the school.

The president remarked that NSPP should benefit from the best practices in training being utilized by similar national and international institutions. It should consider reducing the duration of different courses being offered to the officers in order to give the opportunity of learning and training to maximum number of officers, he added.

Dr Alvi also underlined the need to induct more researchers and academicians as compared to civil servants. At the same time, he said, the policy of austerity must be strictly followed in expenditure.

The Board reviewed the implementation status of the decisions taken during the previous meeting.

The president instructed that the Board should meet more frequently to dispose of the agenda well in time.