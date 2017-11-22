President expresses grief over martyrdom of Maj. Ishaq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Ishaq and said that he embraced martyrdom to achieve a great objective which was the elimination of terrorism.

The president said the sacrifice of Major Ishaq for his beloved country would not go in vain, adding the armed forces and other security agencies had rendered invaluable sacrifices for the homeland.

He emphasized that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was being carried out all over the country to eradicate the menace of terrorism without any discrimination and it would be continued till elimination of the last terrorist, said a press release.

The president also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and parents of Major Ishaq and also prayed for the departed soul.