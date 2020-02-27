President Arif Alvi arrives at Governor House

APP105-27 PESHAWAR: February 27 - President Dr Arif Alvi in a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House. APP

PESHAWAR, Feb 27 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday arrived here at Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was welcomed by the Governor Shah Farman.
Later, the President held meeting with the Governor and discussed law and order situation in the KP province especially in newly merged districts.

