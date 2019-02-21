PPP, PML-N did not change NAB law in ten years: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said the law of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had the blessing of leading opposition

parties, – Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League(N) – as they did not modify the law in their tenures.Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said PPP and PMLN brought major changes in one third of the Constitution through the 18th Amendment but did not change a comma or full stop of the 2001 NAB law of Pervez Musharraf.