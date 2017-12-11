PNCA to organize ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ on Dec 13

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ (PBUH) for women on December 13 in connection with Holy Month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1439.

Women from different walks of life will participate in the event. Prominent Na’at Khawans and religious scholars will recite Na’ats and Holy Qur’an to pay respect to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and highlight his teachings of peace, love and brotherhood.

The participants will also pray for peace and prosperity of the country.