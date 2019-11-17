PMYAP to launch National Internship Programme soon

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to launch “National Internship Programme” to deal with the issue of unemployment of youth in Pakistan.

According to an official the main aim of the said program was to improve the employability of educated youth to make them conomically independent.

He said that the program will be a joint initiative of government, universities and industry to channelize the energy of the educated youth in the right direction.

He said that under-graduate and post-graduate students would be adjusted in different departments and industries according to their education ans skills.

He said that students will be selected from different educational institutions and they would be paid stipend during internship time period.

He said that for under-graduates the time period of internship would be six months however for post graduates time period would be one year.

He said that this internship would help to prepare the internee to be able to start regular job with a reasonable learning curve position.

The employing organization participating in internship will support the cause of nation building and also run the program as a seamless process of regular hiring, he said.