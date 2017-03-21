PML-N to fill political vacuum in Sindh: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz would fill the political vacuum in Sindh with substitude leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said although Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was continuously ruling in Sindh from past many years but had failed to deliver and deprivations of the people there was increasing day by day.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N Parliamentary committee meeting

and the recent visits of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Sindh and Balochistan had no link to panama Papers case.

He said general elections would be held in 2018 and PML-N would win them due to its performance and leadership’s popularity among the people.

The minister said preparation of elections was the right of all political parties so every political party was preparing it for the elections.