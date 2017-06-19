PM ushers new era of prosperity, development in country: Muqam

PESHAWAR, June 19 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam

on Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ushered a new

era of prosperity and development in the country and days are not

far when Pakistan would become a hub of investors and tourists

from across the globe.

Inaugurating Kalam Godar Valley and Wasan Lake road project,

he said Bahrain- Kalam road is being constructed at a cost of Rs

11 billion and construction work on the project is fully operational.

He said on completion the road would lead to prosperity and

development in the area besides attracting tourists.

On the occasion, he announced construction of Kalam Godar

Valley and Wasan Lake road from his own pocket.

He said Wasan lake is one of the most attractive

natural tourists’ resorts but unfortunately in the past not

a single provincial government paid attention to it that resulted

in sense of deprivation among the local people.

He said development of tourists and resorts are not only a

source of attraction for tourists but also generate opportunities

for the local people, adding that soon all the tourist resorts

which are currently inaccessible would be made accessible for

local and foreign tourists.

Muqam said Prime Minister is committed to bringing Pakistan

among the list developed countries of the world, but deplored

that some handful of people were hampering the process of

development and prosperity.