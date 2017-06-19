PM ushers new era of prosperity, development in country: Muqam

PESHAWAR, June 19 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam
on Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ushered a new
era of prosperity and development in the country and days are not
far when Pakistan would become a hub of investors and tourists
from across the globe.
Inaugurating Kalam Godar Valley and Wasan Lake road project,
he said Bahrain- Kalam road is being constructed at a cost of Rs
11 billion and construction work on the project is fully operational.
He said on completion the road would lead to prosperity and
development in the area besides attracting tourists.
On the occasion, he announced construction of Kalam Godar
Valley and Wasan Lake road from his own pocket.
He said Wasan lake is one of the most attractive
natural tourists’ resorts but unfortunately in the past not
a single provincial government paid attention to it that resulted
in sense of deprivation among the local people.
He said development of tourists and resorts are not only a
source of attraction for tourists but also generate opportunities
for the local people, adding that soon all the tourist resorts
which are currently inaccessible would be made accessible for
local and foreign tourists.
Muqam said Prime Minister is committed to bringing Pakistan
among the list developed countries of the world, but deplored
that some handful of people were hampering the process of
development and prosperity.
