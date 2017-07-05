PM, Tajik President hold one-on-one meeting

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday held one-on-one meeting here and stressed close collaboration between the two countries in trade, energy and defence sectors.

In a meeting held here at the Palace of Nation, the two leaders

emphasized on tapping the opportunity to translate their close political ties into strategic cooperation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Emomali expressed

satisfaction that Pakistan and Tajikistan were celebrating 25 years of their friendship.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Tajik President for the

support extended to Pakistan in getting membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He said Pakistan viewed with admiration the laudable socio-economic

development and progress achieved under President Rahmon’s leadership.

He said there existed huge potential of cooperation between Pakistan

and Tajikistan in diverse fields and stressed increase of bilateral trade volume upto Rs 500 million.

He mentioned that Pakistan held three trade exhibitions in Dushanbe in

2015 besides a Business Forum in 2017.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan gave utmost importance to CASA-1000

electricity project which would increase regional cooperation.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would boost

regional connectivity and highlighted that the Traffic Transit agreement of Tajikistan with Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan would be beneficial in this regard.

He mentioned that Pakistan’s coastal city Gwadar could provide a good

trade route for Tajikistan.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan gave immense sacrifices in fight against

terrorism and extremism and mentioned that Raddul Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb were launched as counter-terror operations.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan wanted to resolve the issue

of Kashmir with India through peaceful means.

He called upon international community to reject Indian policies on

Kashmir.

He said peace and stability in Afghanistan was in the interest of

Pakistan.

The two sides also identified the need for increased cooperation in

agriculture, industry, education and culture.

Later the two leaders were joined by their aides for a

delegation-level meeting at the presidential palace.