PM decision to appear in JIT shows his faith to uphold rule of law:

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Member National Assembly Waheed Alam Khan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) showed his firm belief towards rule of law and upholding supremacy of the constitution.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family fully believed in rule of law and supremacy of democracy as he had presented himself and three generations of Sharif family for accountability.

He said the appearance of Prime Minister before JIT will further strengthen the rule of law.

MNA Waheed Alam Khan said PML-N rendered unprecedented sacrifices for democracy and judiciary in the past and believed in rule of law.

He said that Prime Minister has no name in Panama Leak papers but his decision to appear in JIT showed his respect towards rule of law and the constitution.

He said that sons of Prime Minister have also appeared in the JIT for several times constituted on the orders of the apex court.

“These are all the evidences of our respect for the courts and rule of law”, MNA Waheed Alam added.