Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa planting a sapling on the road side during the campaign of Clean and Green Pakistan programme Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 5:44 PM APP15-120321 GILGIT: March 12 - Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa planting a sapling on the road side during the campaign of Clean and Green Pakistan programme. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri