The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Friday clinched the crucial position for the Chairman Senate in a knife-edge competition against the eleven-party opposition alliance, with a six vote margin.

Sadiq Sanjrani of PTI got 48 votes against 42 of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani of PDM.

A total of 98 votes were cast through secret ballot, of which seven votes were rejected, as these ballot papers had a stamp on the photograph of the candidate and not in the required space – in front of the name of the candidate.

Senator Farooq H Naek objected to the rejection of the ballots saying it was mentioned anywhere in the instructions where to stamp the ballot.

The president officer Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah in a ruling said keeping in view the clear instructions said seven ballots polled for Gilani were rejected, while another Senator had stamped against both the candidates.

Later Sadiq Sanjrani took oath of his office as Chairman for a term on next three years. The Presiding Officer administered the oath of office.