President Alvi opens Clean and Green Pakistan Scouts Camporee

KARACHI, Mar 12 (APP):President Arif Alvi on Friday inaugurated Pakistan Boys Scouts Association’s Clean and Green Camporee by planting a sapling at the scout training center in city’s Scout Colony.

President Alvi also visited stalls set up by scouts engaged in various innovative schemes including villages representing different parts of the country.

Addressing the youth and children attending the event, he said Clean and Green campaign was extremely relevant to the country exposed to pollution and massive tree cutting was consequently leading to steady decline in the forest cover of the country coupled with environmental degradation.

“The 10 billion tree campaign is critically relevant and each of us ought to participate with due care and should heed equal attention towards fruit trees too,” he said adding that safe disposals of garbage also required urgent attention at community level.

Appreciating PBSA for taking upon itself the task of grooming youth and children, he said Robert Baden Powell’s motives must be truly materialized and the spirit of volunteerism must be inculcated besides introducing them to concepts relevant to the present day needs.

“Scouting teaches how to live together bringing all sections and segments of the

society closer,” said President Alvi reminiscing his days as a boy scout.

He urged the young boy and girl scouts to understand importance of principles promoted by Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah mentioning that Unity was key to achieve goals that are beneficial for the nation.

He said Discipline and Faith were equally important to put country on the path of progress and development. “Discipline helps nations go strong and successful,” he said reiterating that youth along with people of the country in general must join hands to combat corruption.

“I have absolute confidence in Pakistanis,” he said appreciating the physically challenged scouts present on the occasion.

“Training is needed and skills have to be imparted for self reliance,” said President Alvi.

The Camporee, a week long event organized by PBSA is being attended by some 2500 boy scouts from across the country along with around 250 girl scouts assigned with the task to get themselves involved in tree plantation in the metropolis as well as in their respective areas of residence.

Begum Samina Alvi, MNA Saifur Rehman, Chief Secretary and Sindh Scout Commissioner, Mumtaz Ali Shah, Akhter Habib were also present on the occasion.

Sarfaraz Qamar Dar, Chief Commissioner, Pakistan Boys Scouts Association (South) in his

welcome address highlighted role played by the boy scouts in handling Covid 19 pandemic besides promoting community services.

PBSA, he said was also engaged in contributing towards national efforts to achieve

UN Sustainable Development Goals.