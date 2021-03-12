Home Photos General Coverage Photos Motorcyclists participating in desert motorcycle race during the festival of Channar Pir...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMotorcyclists participating in desert motorcycle race during the festival of Channar Pir going on in Cholistan Desert since last five weeks and it would remain continuous for two more weeks Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 5:46 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-120321 BAHAWALPUR: March 12 – Motorcyclists participating in desert motorcycle race during the festival of Channar Pir going on in Cholistan Desert since last five weeks and it would remain continuous for two more weeks. APP photo by Hassan BukhariAPP10-120321ALSO READ Visitors viewing different stalls during the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)'s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gilani ParkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople visiting Channar Pir Shrine in Cholistan Desert. The festival of Channar Pir is going on since last five weeks and it would remain...Students with painted faces posing for a photo during Spring Festival at Education Links School SystemStudents giving briefing about their stall to visitors during Spring Festival at Education Links School System