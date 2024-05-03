Ishaq Dar leads Pakistan delegation as OIC CFM underway

BANJUL (GAMBIA), May 03 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is currently leading the Pakistan delegation at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting (CFM) currently underway here.

He will also lead the Pakistan delegation at the OIC Summit and meet with leaders attending the Summit.

Pakistan’s priorities at the Summit include advocacy for combating Islamophobia; peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan will also emphasise collective position of the Ummah on the Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza and bringing an end to the Gaza genocide.