Waste Management – A persistent challenge for MWMC

MULTAN, May 3 (APP): Despite claimed sincere efforts by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), solid waste management remains a persisting challenge for the agency with waste seen scattered in different residential areas of the city.

May it be issues like mounting population pressure and expansion of city, non-serious attitude of citizens or lack of capacity, these waste heaps in open pose challenges to human health and environment.

This tendency leaves thousands of residents at sick due to unhealthy air they breathe and the stinking smell oozing out of openly dumped waste incurring billions of rupees annually in terms of health budget.

“As populations grow and urbanization intensifies effective solid waste management becomes increasingly complex,” remarked Mian Rashid Iqbal, Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC). “Since life goes on, there is no end in sight to escalating volume of solid waste piling up each passing day.”

“This situation requires a gigantic ceaseless mechanism powered by human resources and machinery,” he said. “But, despite limited resources, we endeavor to keep the city arteries, cross-sections and residential areas clean.”

Despite its establishment in 2012, the company still faces shortage of finances, manpower and machinery as mentioned by Mian Rashid. “We face deficiency of finances and manpower. We have only 1900 sanitary workers to cover 68 urban union councils against a minimum requirement of 3000.”

He said out of total waste generated daily in the city, the MWMC could collect and dispose of 70 per cent and sometimes we have to borrow money to continue its operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob, was upbeat on future prospects of a cleaner environment in Multan. “Although rapid population growth and urbanization make effective management of solid waste increasingly complex, yet we at MWMC are determined to sustainable waste management practices.”

With recent acquisition of modern equipment by MWMC including over 100 loader rickshaws, 300 handcarts, 11 loaders, 11 trolleys, 310 containers and vacuum sweeper, the CEO was confident to take the performance to next level.

“We are trying to implement a comprehensive waste collection system by upgrading to modern techniques to mitigate pollution and reduce strain on land resources,” he informed. “We are also conducting research programs and studies in collaboration with educational institutions to control plastic pollution.”

As major financial contribution for company comes from the Punjab Government, it also finds windows from private sector like providing services to main vegetables market for Rs 900,000 per month and Nishtar Hospital residential colony for Rs 6000 per container and from penalties imposed on people, companies and hospitals on violation of waste disposal laws.

The MWMC also engages with communities to promote hygiene practices and sanitation, impart training to communities on proper waste disposal and support informal waste pickers to improve their livelihood.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) field staff also ensures compliance of set regulations and standards to govern waste management activities within the district.

“The EPA Punjab field staff plays a pivotal role in ensuring effective solid waste management practices,” claimed environmental expert Hameed Ahmad. “Since, the EPA does not directly handle waste collection or transportation, their oversight ensures that local authorities adhere to established guidelines.”

Although the MWMC officials make tall claims of keeping the city clean, the resident have a different opinion with many living in less developed areas complaining about stuffy and adulterated vicinities.

“The company’s operations in narrow streets of old Mohallahs including those in walled city, at times, falls short of expectations,” said a citizen Shafiq Bhatti. “We still wait a proper mechanism to lift waste from these streets and its proper disposal. Poor monitoring of sanitary staff was worsening cleanliness situation in different parts of city.”

He suggested to MWMC to take trade bodies and organizations on board for bettering waste collection and disposal mechanism. “Traders, vendors, hand cart owners and citizens should also be made responsible for ensuring a cleaner city.”

Another citizen Tanvir Joiya has also complained that sanitary staff cleans only main roads and chowks while narrow streets and old city area remains out of focus.

“It is essential to focus all areas without discrimination. Health is equally important for every citizen,” he said and remarked that various diseases like dengue, malaria, chest congestion, bronchitis and diarrhea could easily be controlled through cleaner environment.

He also suggested to recruit more sanitary workers to meet the shortage of manpower.

Dr Zulqarnain Haider, a Gastroenterologist cited that irregular disposal of waste in residential areas causes illness and residents living within 100 meter are more vulnerable.

“People living in dirty vicinities are more prone to diseases like malaria, dengue, asthma, throat and nose infection, allergies and reduced immunity,” he stated.

He said uncollected and openly dumped solid waste also causes air pollution, water and soil contamination and land degradation. “Moreover open burning of waste also release toxic substances poisonous dioxin into air.”

At a time when MWMC can collect 70 percent of total waste generated daily, the situation presents a grim picture impressing upon authorities to employ more resources for accomplishment of this task and ensure healthy environment for people.

