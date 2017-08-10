PFF Chairman calls on Greek envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): European Union – Pakistan Friendship

Federation (PFF) Government Chairman Ch. Pervaiz Iqbal Luhsr call on Pakistani Ambassador to Greece Khalid Usman.

On the occasion, Luhsr discussed the issues of Pakistani communities.

He said that organizing of joint cultural shows are the best options

which can bring people of both the countries closer to each other that would eventually enhance the mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Greece.

He also expressed hope that EU Pak Friendship Federation would be

established in Greecc that promote the Pakistani community and patriotism

across the world.

Social personality Sarfraz ahmed was also present on the occasion.