Petroleum products prices reduced by Rs1.8, Diesel by Rs2.5

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): The government on Saturday reduced

prices of petrol by Rs1.80 per liter which would be now sold at

Rs69.50 per liter from August 6, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said

while announcing the prices.

The prices of Diesel have also been reduce from Rs79.90 per

liter to Rs77.90 per liter, providing relief of Rs2.5 per liter to

the people.

The prices of kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil have been kept

unchanged and these products would continue to be sold at the old

rates.

Dar informed the media persons that the Oil and Gas Regulatory

Authority (OGRA) had recommended increase of Rs10.01 per liter on

Light Diesel Oil and Rs13 per liter on Kerosene oil.

The authority had also recommended decrease of Rs3.87 per

liter in petrol prices and Rs5.07 per liter percent in the prices of

diesel.

Dar said that the government reduced the prices of petrol and

diesel only by half of the proposed reduction to lessen the burden

it had to bear by not reducing prices of Kerosene and Light diesel

Oil.

He said that as per schedule the change in price of oil

products was to be announced on July 31, however due to

constitutional vacuum, it could not be done.

He said that it was good decision by the Secretary to maintain

status quo in prices and at the same time making adjustments in

rates to pass on the benefit to the national exchequer.