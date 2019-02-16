Peace not only in favour of Pakistan & India but for region too : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan always wanted peace with India which was not only in favour of the two countries but that of the whole region also.

He strongly condemned the Pulwama incident. Pakistan was against terrorism in any manifestation and would continue supporting measures to root out the menace for establishing peace in the entire world, he said talking to PTV.

Fawad said issues with India could be settled if that country shunned hostilities towards Pakistan, but it, however, was pursuing a confrontational path.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan before coming to power used to talk of having peace in the region and soon after taking charge of the office, he extended an olive branch to India and making an offer to start the dialogue process.

He said India should better end hurling baseless allegations against Pakistan. New Delhi started blaming Pakistan for every untoward incident occurred in held Kashmir or anywhere on its soil without any evidence, which was condemnable, he added.

Pakistan, he said, was ready to provide all help to India in investigating such incidents.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to make the country a welfare state like that of Madina.

To another query, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historical relations and the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman would open new vistas of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

He said during the visit, an agreement for establishing the second biggest oil refinery of Asia in Gwadar, which would help save 1.5 billion dollars annually for Pakistan. Moreover, accords would be inked to improve Pakistan’s agriculture sector, he added.

He said Pakistan had today emerged as an important player to sort out issues between Middle East countries.