PCB refuses to allot special grant to PBCC for WC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has

regretted to allot special grant to Pakistan Blind Cricket Blind

Council (PBCC) for the fifth edition of the World Cup Cricket of the

Blind 2018 scheduled to be held in Pakistan and the United Arab

Emirates (UAE).

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said they had

asked a special grant of Rs 6.6 million from PCB for holding the

World Cup which it refused to do so.

“We sent a letter to PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed

seeking Rs 6.6 million special grant,” he said.

However PCB in a letter (whose copy is available with APP) to

PBCC said Rs 4 million is already allocated for international

cricket activities in the PBCC’s annual budget therefore regretted

to give any extra funds for the World Cup. In the letter PCB also

said that PBCC may approach government of Pakistan for further

funds.

Besides Pakistan six teams have confirmed participation for

the World Cup including West Indies, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,

Nepal and Australia. September 15 is the last date for accepting

entries for the World Cup and South Africa is the only team which is

yet to confirm its entry.

Pakistan has won two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 while the

other two are won by South Africa (1998) and India (2014).