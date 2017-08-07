Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for regional security, stability:PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Monday said that terrorism was a common threat for
both the countries and Pakistan would work with Afghanistan
for security and stability in the region.
The prime minister said this during the telephonic
conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according
to a PM Office statement.
Ashraf Ghani had made the telephonic call to Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to congratulate him on his
election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The Afghan President expressed satisfaction over
the smooth transition and said that it was good for
democracy in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Abbasi thanked President Ghani and
said that terrorism was a common enemy and “we will work
together to eliminate this menace from the region.”
Both leaders resolved that “We will also work together
to address the challenge of energy in the region and improve
the economic conditions in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”