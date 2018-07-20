Pakistan has nothing to hide in Kashmir: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Dr. Mohammad Faisal-Spokesperson of the ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that, UN report is a success of Pakistan and now world has woken up. We condemn the black laws in Kashmir like; Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (AFSPA), excessive use of force, use of rape as a tool of war, suspension of communication and internet.

Addressing at the event, titled “A Plebiscite And An International Investigation On Kashmir: A Test For India’s Role As A Responsible UN Member State” was held by the YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir), marking the day of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan here, said a press release on Friday.

He further said that, OIC delegation has been visiting AJ&K, so have EU delegations, we have nothing to hide, we are open. He emphasized that, It is a high time for international community to fulfill its promise and urge India to end its occupation.

Ambassador Zamir Akram-Former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Geneva said that, UN mostly ignored Kashmir since 1957 but the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner found the courage to write such reports. I’m surprised and happy.

He further expressed that, It calls upon India to fully respect the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. He asked Pakistani Government to be more proactive as they have this document in hand. Last two Governments placed Kashmir on back burner. Referring to Molana Fazlur Rahman he said that, Unsuited people were sent as envoy in world capitals. We can’t afford to let this chance slip out of our hands. Why should Pakistan deny the excess to UN team? We should not put ourselves with India.

Altaf Hussein Wani-Head of the Kashmir Delegation to The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Geneva emphasized that, more than 13 types of HR violations are mentioned in the report. India denied the report and its media started propaganda, more they tried to malign the report, and the more people got interested. He was of the view that, Humanitarian intervention in Kashmir is here in the form of this report and now we will see political intervention very soon.

Ahmed Quraishi-Executive Director YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir) expressed that, Since 1957 till recent time we had same vocabulary, same terms and same speeches. But today something had changed and now we have report from UN. Pakistan is assessing what to do next, this report have changed things intentionally. But there is a confusion in India that how to move forward.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi-Convener All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) said that, We need to highlight what is the difference between India and Pakistan which is even mentioned in the report. There are no pellet guns, no HR violations in AJ&K. Pakistan has time and again asked to deploy UN teams on borders. Pakistan should allow fact finding missions to AJ&K to expose Indian propaganda.

High-level government officials, diplomats, media, decision makers and policy students attended the session.

Kashmir is a pending agenda item on UN Security Council. In addition to a referendum, the UN is now demanding an international investigation in Kashmir.

UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein mentions Burhan Wani in the first-ever Kashmir report released by the United Nations in June 2018.