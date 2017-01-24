Three-day `Education World Forum 2017′ kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): A three-day `Education World Forum 2017′ has started in London to discuss and debate issues related to education.

According to Radio Pakistan, senior delegates from Pakistan including, AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Federal Minister for Education Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and Education Ministers of the four provinces are participating in the event.

During the three-day forum, Pakistani delegates will benefit from knowledge and expertise of leading educationists and policymakers

in the field.