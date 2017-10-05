Pak-Vietnam agree to share initial list for expected FTA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Pakistan and Vietnam have agreed to

share initial list for initiating negotiations on bilateral

Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for increasing trade ratio in both

the countries.

In fourth meeting of Joint Commission on Trade (JCT) between Pakistan

and Vietnam concluded here Thursday, in a meeting both sides were agreed to share initial list for bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) leading to FTA for boosting bilateral trade, senior official of Ministry of commerce told APP.

He said the two sides acknowledged the importance of tariff

concession in developing the bilateral trade, adding that Pakistan

proposed tariff concession with same advantages as with the

Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) countires.

During two days negotiation, both sides discussed to enhance

cooperation in a varity of sectors including textile and garments,

energy, banking, air and sea connectivity, chemical,mechanical

sectors besides agriculture machinery, automobile,food processing

and infrastructural development.

Replying to question, he said that Pakistan and Vietnam shared

current trade volume of $ 554 million as compare to only $97.6

million during the past decade.

The two sides also negotiated for competitiveness and Pakistan

want to get market access in potential Vietnam market to compete

with regional competitors, he said.

“We are satisfied with progress of bilateral trade dialogue

between the two countries and matters are moving smoothly in

perspective of boosting future tarde.

Replying to another question he said that during talks the two

sides also reviewed the implementation status of decision of third

JCT meeting held in Hanoi for reviewing the trade volume between the

two sides.

The Pakistan’s side assured that all out support would be

extended to Vietnamese investors in energy and other potential

sectors for investment.