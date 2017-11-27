Pak-Turkish relations based on mutual respect: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP)::Diplomatic ties between Turkey and Pakistan, and the relationship between their peoples are based on brotherhood and mutual respect.

These views were expressed by Turkish speakers here at a public talk organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Monday.

Dr Mesut Ozcan, Acting Chairman, Centre for Strategic Research, Ankara, , in his speech, said that Pakistan and Turkey had been backing and supporting each other during hard times. Pakistan supported Turkey on the Cyprus issue, when most of the Islamic countries did not support Turkish stance on the matter, he added.

He said the Turkish foreign policy had evolved over the years according to the international settings. Turkey, he said, had diplomatic relationships with sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and East Asian countries.

Dr Mesut said though Pakistan and Turkey had great cultural and religious bonding, yet they needed to explore their options in economic sphere as well.

Researcher and Columnist Ufuk Ulutas said the Pak-Turkish friendship was based on deep rooted brotherhood.

He said the Middle east crises had been getting worsened over the years because of proxy wars, image of failed states, non-state actors and influx of refugees. The placement of Syrian refugees, he said, was not only a social issue but it had security implications too.

Ufuk Ulutas said that Turkey respected the sovereignty of Iraq and Syria, and did not want to take over them being weaker states. The Gulf crisis, he added, was like a proxy war and Turkey was playing its due role only.

In his concluding remarks, ISSI Chairman Khalid Mahmood said that Pakistan had firm belief in Turkish friendship. Turkey had always supported Pakistan in every international dispute. Whether it was Bangladesh crisis in 1971 or the issue of Indian occupied

Kashmir, Turkey was the only country that always stood behind Pakistan at the United Nations or the OIC, he added.

He said both the countries must increase their bilateral trade.