4-day book fair opens

SIALKOT, Apr 26 (APP): Collector Customs, Collectorate of Customs Sambrial, Saima Aftab inaugurated a 4-day book fair on Katchery Road near the Aiwan-e-Tijarat-o-Sanat Sialkot.

Additional Collector Shahzad Liaqat Ranjha, Deputy Collector Customs Javeria Shahid, Assistant Collector Customs Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Collector Customs Humayun Mukhtar, coordinator of book fair Anjum Yousaf and other staff, former Dean Social Sciences of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt, students and intellectuals were also present.

Al Riaz Publishers Urdu Bazaar Lahore, Al-Asar Publishers Urdu Bazaar Lahore, Siddiqui Books Anarkali Bazaar Lahore, Asif Book Stall Urdu Bazaar Lahore, Book Corner Jhelum, Lahore Kitab Mela of Lala Musa, Tawakal Academy Urdu Bazaar Karachi, Ilm-o-Irfan Publishers DHA Lahore and Sang Mail Publications set up their book stalls.

Saima Aftab said that books are important in life and every light comes from these letters. “This is the first book-friendly step of this level in the history of Sialkot. We are fortunate that our department is the founder of this tradition,” she added.

Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt from GC University, who participated in the fair, said that love for books is love for human beings. He said that from Monday, students of the university will also participate in the book fair.

At the end, Saima Aftab thanked the participants. The fair will continue till April 30.