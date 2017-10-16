Pak team to miss Misbah and Younis; Afridi

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Former Pakistan Cricket captain, Shahid

Afridi has said the national team will continue to feel the absence

of the batting stalwarts, Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan for quite some

time until the young talent in the ranks gets adequate experience to

fill the void.

“Definitely it will take some time as filling the place of these former greats is not that easy and we must have a faith in your young players who will demonstrate a higher level of game to prove themselves

the suitable replacements of these two former heroes”, he said while talking to media here on Monday.

“We have to encourage the young talent in the side as it will

take some time to develop a combination which is capable of attaining

good results to elevate the performance of the team in the international matches”, he continued.

The former captain said Pakistan test team recently lost two test matches to Sri Lanka due to lack of in depth batting and with young players getting maturity in batting the team will perform better in

years to come.

He said his best wishes are with the team and he prays to Allah Almighty that it gets success in its future endeavours to bring glory for the country.

The former stylish all rounder said the visit of the Lankan side

to play a T20 game will be another step forward to have international cricket in Pakistan.

“I am confident that Lankan top players will be a part of the team which will be visiting Pakistan on October 29 to play Pakistan”,he added.

The former captain said he is delighted that Pakistan Cricket Board will be organizing third edition of the Pakistan Super league early next year.

Shahid Afridi said PCB now consider other cities of the country to

have Pakistan Super League matches and the matches of the teams which

will be visiting in due course of time.

“PCB must organize matches at Karachi and other centres to give a

clear message to the World that the entire Pakistan is safe to host international cricket matches”, he asserted.

To a question, he said with passage of time the game of cricket

is changing and now T10 is being introduced. “It is going to be

exciting and thrilling version of cricket”.

Answering a question, he said he had captained national side and

did his best to serve the country with distinction and pride.

“Now I have joined Karachi Kings and I have the special interest to find out new talent to make Karachi a winning combination in the PSL”,he added.