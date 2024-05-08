LESCO collects over Rs 4.12m  from 128 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, May 08 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.12 million from 128 dead defaulters in all the five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – on the 216th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that on the 216th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.72 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.99 million from 35 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.38 million from 16 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.10 million from 04 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.48 million from 12 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.31 million from 13 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.56 million from 12 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.58 million from 18 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 216 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 2.933 billion outstanding dues from 102,213 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 433.97 million from 14,851 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 688.94 million from 13,390 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 388.76 million from 11,518 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 161.17 million from 6,038 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 237.08 million from 8,817 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 428.71 million from 11,947 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 191.78 million from 16,268 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 403.71 million from 19,384 defaulters in Kasur Circle.