May 9 to be remembered darkest day in Pakistan’s history: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said that May 9 will always be remembered as the darkest day in Pakistan’s history when the very foundations of the country were attacked by the miscreant elements, compromising the integrity and prestige of martyrs.

He also said that every patriotic Pakistani has categorically denounced the conspiracy to create a wedge between the nation and its armed forces, said a news release.

“Pakistan owes its existence and integrity to the sacrifices rendered by brave personnel of our security agencies,” he expressed these views while denouncing the nefarious designs and mayhem perpetrated by anti-state elements, involved in the riots on May 9, 2023.

While strongly denouncing the nefarious activities of rioters of May 9, the Speaker also reiterated that every Pakistani would continue to safeguard the integrity and respect of martyrs who had rendered their lives for the honor and integrity of the motherland.

He also said the rouge elements had committed such heinous crimes which were not only unimaginable for every peace-loving and patriotic Pakistani but which even the enemies of Pakistan could never have dared.

While referring on the blatant attacks on the symbols of national pride and honor such as the Jinnah House, monuments of the martyrs, military installations and state institutions, the Speaker regretted that no one had ever dared to cast evil eye on these sacred icons of national pride.

He reaffirmed the pledge to restore and protect the state assets, adding that Pakistan owed its development and prosperity to sacrifices of brave personnel of Pakistan security forces.

Ayaz Sadiq also said that exemplary punishment was essential to discourage the propagandists and their handlers involved in 9th May riots.

He also said that people and Parliament stood shoulder to shoulder with its security forces especially in the war against terrorism.

The Speaker also expressed his firm belief that Pakistani security agencies would eliminate terrorism and extremism from the soil of Pakistan once and for all and Pakistan would again be on the path to progress and prosperity.