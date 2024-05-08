IT, Telecom role vital for economic uplift: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP): A high-level delegation of Telecom Infrastructure Services Company EDOTCO Group led by its Group CEO Mohamed Adlan Ahmad Tajuddin on Wednesday called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and discussed matters of mutual interest and related to Telecom infrastructure.

The other members of the delegation included Annis Sheikh Mohammed, Group CFO, Noreen Sabrina Mohd Noor, Group Head of Corporate Communications, Abdul Aziz, Country Managing Director, and Muhammad Rehan Farooqui, Director of Corporate Affairs and Planning, said a news release.

While talking to the delegation, Shaza Fatima said that steps are being taken for digitalization in the country.

She said that the present government is committed to the provision of quality broadband and Internet services to the masses.

Shaza Fatima said that the IT and Telecom sector has an important role in the economic uplift of the country.

She said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom was taking alongside the telecom industry, adding that issues confronting the Telecom industry will be resolved.

The minister noted that EDOTCO Group support was vital for the development of the telecom industry, urging EDOTCO to play its role in the digitalization process in Pakistan.

Shaza Fatima invited EDOTCO Group to further invest in the telecom sector of Pakistan, adding that the atmosphere for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

EDOTCO delegation said that the role of the Ministry of IT & Telecom in the promotion of IT and Telecommunication sector is laudable. The two sides also agreed to form a working group.

Additional Secretary MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, CEO NITB Babar Majeed Bhatti, Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi were also present.